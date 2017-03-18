India Today Conclave 2017 LIVE updates: We are correcting mistakes of the past, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The two-day India Today Conclave 2017 event will be marked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address via video conference on Saturday evening. Earlier in the morning PM Modi had tweeted, “Will speak at the India Today Conclave 2017 at 7:40 PM via video conferencing. Looking forward to the programme. #Conclave17 @IndiaToday”. The Prime Minister’s address will mainly focus on “Setting India’s New Agenda”, a topic that has been making rounds after BJP’s mamoth victory in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The India Today Conclave 2017 is being held at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. BJP chief Amit Shah, who also addressed via video conference was the primary attraction on the first day of the conclave. The veteran politician while speaking with Managing Editor Rahul Kanwal on Friday mentioned the glories BJP have achieved under PM Modi’s guidance and leadership. Remarking about the massive triumphs in UP and Uttarakhand, he praised people’s faith in the Prime Minister and also hailed the policies initiated by Narendra Modi.

Here are the LIVE updates:

08. 30 pm: By merging Railway Budget with General Budget we have ensured faster growth of not only the railways but also overall transport sector. Our main focus now is next generation infrastructure. Significant resources have been devoted to the railway and road sector. Speed of work in the railway and the road sector is progressing at a very quick pace: PM Modi

08. 25 pm: We have begun work on electrifying villages that did not receive electricity for so many years after Independence. And, the work on village electrification has been going on with immense transparency and within 650 days of implementation of this scheme 12, 000 villages has received electricity: PM Modi

08. 19 pm: ‘Make in India’ is one of the biggest reform initiative in India that will bring relief to the job sector of the country: PM Modi

08. 17 pm: Why do small shops have to shut early. Why can’t the small shopkeeper keep his or her shop open for longer hours. We brought changes to ensure shopkeepers can keep shops open longer and this gives better economic opportunities to them. Bigger than the strength of the Government is the Jan Shakti: PM Modi

08. 15 pm: We believe in cooperative federalism. And see the GST process for instance. It showed what deliberative democracy is about. The manner in which the GST was achieved is as important as the GST itself. States have taken ownership of this: PM Modi

08. 12 pm: India’s economy is being transformed and manufacturing sector is getting a strong impetus: PM Modi

08. 10 pm: We have focused on time bound implementation and integrated thinking. Our processes are citizen friendly: PM Modi

08. 05 pm: Like the freedom movement, we need a movement for development, where collective aspirations propel growth of the nation: PM Modi

08. 03 pm: Technology has changed so much. We have to keep pace with the aspirations of the youth: PM Modi

08.00 pm: Earlier decisions were election driven or based on set notions of officials. This has changed now. We are correcting mistakes of the past, mistakes by earlier governments: PM Narendra Modi

