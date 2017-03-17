India Today Conclave 2017 LIVE updates: PM Modi is trying to reform India in a federal structure, says Mehbooba Mufti

It’s day one of the 2017 India Today Conclave, Mumbai and among those who will address the gathering, either in a keynote address or a panel discussion, are President Pranab Mukherjee, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Devendra Fadnavis and Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as BJP chief Amit Shah, currently on a high with the massive BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh. From the business world, Godrej chief Adi Godrej and HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh will engage in a conversation. Patym founder and CEO Vijay Sharma will also have a session today.

Here are the India Today Conclave LIVE updates

11.07 am: As far as demonetisation is concerned, there was no anger among the people claims Chouhan. He says it’s only the Congress that was making a noise about note bandi and there was no issue among the people. Fadnavis also claims no industrialist came up to him complaining about it. He adds that those who suffered about were those who praised it because it was for the benefit of the country.

11.05 am: Fadnavis on the Sena trouble. “Vajpayee is our inspiration. If Vajpayee could run a government with so many parties, I have just one. I can manage. When asked what he feels when he reads the Saamna, Fadnavis shot back: You read the Saamna, I don’t.”

11.00 am: Is India turning into a saffron state? What about federalism cooperation? Fadnavis says when we talk about politics we also talk about democracy. “When parties are wiped it out, its not done by other political parties but by the people.” “When one party sets standards, others have to match it or perish. Our politics is about vikaas or development,” he says.

10.55 am: We now shift to GST and here’s what Fadnavis had to say: “Think GST will be a success, but if there’s a political motive to derail it then I cannot say anything. But as of now it will roll out on July 1.” He adds: “In a competitive federalism, we are creating barriers that are not benefiting any state. Now we have a level playing field were everyone will benefit.”

10.55 am: “We are a border state, our sensitivities are different. We need to be treated differently because we are victims of skirmishes between the two countries. We get everything that we need from other states,” Mehbooba Mufti says when asked about governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti also invited people to come to Kashmir saying it is a safe state. “I would like to invite people to come and spend time with family, not just come and invest. Despite encounters, it is one of the safest states”.

10.51 am: Do BJP CMs have an advantage? Shivraj Singh Chouhan rejects the view. Chouhan says the Niti Aayog has is well structured to help finance states irrespective of who is in power in those states. He says various CMs are part of it and government schemes – Swachch Bharat or Smart Cities is decided based on the performance of the states.

10.50 am: Mehbooba Mufti also praised Modi’s governance skills saying the Prime Minister is trying to evolve India as a true federal structure, contrary to reports that he likes centralising power. “Modi comes from a grassroot level, he is trying to reform the country in a federal structure.”

10.45 am: Will Mehbooba Mufti revoke AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir? Mehbooba Mufti says democracy is about sharing. “Last year I felt we needed more security forces… at some point of time – six months or a year – if the situation improves, we need to think about revocation of AFSPA from parts and see if it works.” Mufti further said competition between states is a good thing and it should be about development not parties.

10. 40 am: Will Devendra Fadnavis move to the Union Cabinet? Here’s what he said: “Don’t think a CM has more power than a union minister. whatever role we get, we have an agenda of transformation. It’s not about what role we get. Right now I’m a CM, I have a huge agenda before me. In the next two three years I can transform Maharashtra. But I’m a true soldier of the party and whatever the party says, I’m a true soldier.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, dismissed the rumours, saying nobody is moving to Delhi. He says the PM along with CMs of the states are a Team India – taking India forward.

10.30 am: The opening session is with three chief ministers – Mehbooba Mufti, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The event is happening for the first time in Mumbai, at the Grand Hyatt. The inaugural address was by India Today Group editor-in-chief Aroon Purie, who threw light on the past conclaves and the context of the 16th edition – “We are holding the Conclave in the shadow of demonetisation, Brexit and stunning results of elections in five states,” he said.

