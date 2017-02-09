India to take part in conference on Afghanistan in Russia

MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup at a presser in New Delhi on thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 140116 MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup at a presser in New Delhi on thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 140116

India will be participating in a conference on Afghanistan in Russia on February 15 during which it looks forward to the valuable opportunity to discuss with other regional countries all aspects of the situation in Afghanistan. The Indian team will be led by Joint Secretary (PAI) in External Affairs Ministry Gopal Baglay, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

The conference is an initiated of Russia-China-Pakistan trilateral and according to sources, India was invited during the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Russia last month.

“India is a major development partner of Afghanistan and stands with it in meeting the challenges that friendly country and its people face, most importantly terrorism. India has always believed in close and constructive cooperation for peace, stability, security and development in Afghanistan.

“To this end, we actively participate in several bilateral and multilateral consultations. In this context, we are happy to accept the invitation of Russia for consultations to be held in Moscow on Afghanistan on February 15. We look forward to the valuable opportunity to discuss with other regional countries all aspects of the situation in Afghanistan,” Swarup said.