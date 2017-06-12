India to release 11 Pakistani prisoners today: Report

Recently, there has been intense political conflict between the two countries over alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav being sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. Representational Image. Recently, there has been intense political conflict between the two countries over alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav being sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. Representational Image.

Amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbouring nations, India will release 11 Pakistani prisoners on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The move, which is intended to be a goodwill gesture, comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Astana, the capital of Kazhakstan. Recently, there has been intense political conflict between the two countries over alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav being sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. India’s move to repatriate Pakistani prisoners is a first of its kind since April this year when the Jadhav episode unfolded.

The prisoners who are to be released have served their sentence and, therefore, the Pakistani authorities had sought that they be allowed to return to their country.

This comes after PM Modi’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Astana during the SCO summit where they exchanged small talk. The two leaders were meeting each other after 17 months and Modi enquired about Nawaz Sharif’s health as the latter has had a surgery recently.

