India to organise yoga sessions at Bonn climate change conference

Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

The Indian pavilion at the climate change conference in Bonn has decided to organised daily yoga sessions in the evening and has invited everyone to join in. The yoga sessions, scheduled to begin from Wednesday, will be held from five to six every evening. The pavilion is the area where India showcases all the actions it is taking on climate change. It is also where a number of India-related side events are held. India has been installing a pavilion since the 2015 climate change conference in Paris.

This would be the first time that a yoga session has been planned at the Indian pavilion. A qualified yoga teacher will guide the sessions.

This is part of Narendra Modi government’s efforts to popularise yoga internationally. In 2015, the UN had accepted a resolution moved by India to declare June 21 as the International Yoga Day. Every year since then, yoga sessions are organised throughout the world on June 21. Modi has himself been participating in one of those sessions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd