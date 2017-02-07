India to host meet against nuclear terror

IN A move to rally support for India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), New Delhi will host the Implementation and Assessment Group Meeting of the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism (GICNT) from February 8 to 10.

“This event highlights India’s commitment to global nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy. It is a part of our overall engagement with the international community on nuclear security issues,” officials said.

India hosting this meeting would highlight the continued priority it “attached to nuclear security, our efforts to further strengthen the institutional frameworks, capacity building and enhance international cooperation. “The possible use of weapons of mass destruction and related material by terrorists is no longer a theoretical concern,” it said. “A breach of nuclear security may lead to unimaginable consequences. Such an event would have a global impact. It is imperative to strengthen international efforts to combat such threats. This meeting is therefore timely and important and would further enhance our vigil.”

The meeting is in consonance with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington in April last year. Approximately 150 delegates from various GICNT partner countries and international organisations will participate in the event. While Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will inaugurate the meeting, it will conclude with an address by R B Grover, member, Atomic Energy Commission of India.

GICNT was launched in 2006 jointly by Russia and the US. In the past 10 years, it has grown to include 86 partner-nations and five official observer organisations.