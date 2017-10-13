India to hold Dubai’s 1st-ever AYUSH conference in November

India will hold Dubai’s first-ever AYUSH conference next month to spread awareness about the prevention and management of lifestyle diseases through Yoga and Ayurveda. ‘International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition 2017’ with the theme of ‘Lifestyle diseases: Prevention and management through AYUSH’ will be organised from November 9-11 by Science India Forum, a voluntary group for propagation of science among masses, with the support of Ministry of AYUSH.

The conference for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners, policy makers, industrialists, researchers and students is being organised under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development with the Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The conference will have 30 invited talks, 150 oral presentations and 100 posters. As many as six workshops are scheduled on Cupping Therapy, Varma Therapy of Sidha, Herbal product registration, Ayurvedic dietetics, Marma and Ayurveda (healing through stimulating vital points) in the conference to be attended by 1200 delegates from AYUSH systems from more than 20 countries.

Policy makers, eminent personalities and experts of AYUSH system from Australia, Canada, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Russia, India, Hungry, Sri Lanka will participate.

