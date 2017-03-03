India to have largest Muslim population by 2050: Pew report

The median age for Muslims is 22. (Representational) The median age for Muslims is 22. (Representational)

India has been projected to have the largest Muslim population by 2050, according to a report by the Pew research centre. The report says there will be 311 million Muslims in India by 2050, a population which will constitute 11 per cent of the global trend. The research also says that India will continue to house the largest number of Hindus in the world, with their population rising to 1.3 billion. Currently, Indonesia has the largest Muslim population.

The research cites young median age and high fertility rates as the reasons behind the increasing population. For Muslims, this age is 22 as compared to Hindus for whom the age is 26. The median age for Christians is 28. Muslim women in India have an average of 3.2 children per woman against Hindu women who have 2.5 children per woman, while Christian women have 2.3 children per woman.

The Muslim population will rise faster increasing from 14.4 per cent in 2010 to 18.4 per cent of the total population in 2050. However, three in four people in India will still be Hindus. The population of Hindus in India will be larger than the Muslim populations in largest Muslim states India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria and Bangladesh combined.

Christian population in India, which is at 2.5 per cent of the total population right now, will reduce to 2.3 per cent of the total population in 2050, the report adds.

In a larger report, Pew research centre has said Muslims are the fastest growing religious groups in the world. The research centre has projected the Muslim population will increase faster than the world population as whole.

