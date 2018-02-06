India test fires nuclear capable Agni-I missile off Odisha coast

It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. (Representational Image) It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. (Representational Image)

India on Tuesday test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I ballistic missile as part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off the Odisha coast. The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army conducted the user trial of the 700 km range missile from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore.

It was 18th version of Agni-I, which could achieve all parameters within the stipulated time period, said defence sources. The missile was inducted into service in 2004, the sources added. The surface-to-surface, single-stage missile, powered by solid propellants, was launched as part of a regular training exercise by the armed forces, said the defence sources.

The trial reconfirms the Army’s readiness to fire it at short notice, the sources added. The Agni-I missile has a specialised navigation system which ensures it reaches the target with a high degree of accuracy and precision. It has proved its excellent performance in terms of range and accuracy.

The 15-metre-long Agni-I weighing 12 tonne can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. The last trial was successfully conducted on November 22, 2016, from the same base.

