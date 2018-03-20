India tells Pakistan to probe incidents of ‘harassment’

India has told Pakistan that the safety and security of Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan. India has told Pakistan that the safety and security of Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan.

A day after India issued the 13th note verbale to Pakistan, protesting the “harassment and intimidation” of its diplomatic staff in Islamabad, more such incidents were reported on Monday. India has now asked Pakistan to immediately probe all these incidents, sources in the Indian government said.

Two officials of the Indian mission, who went for shopping to Safa Gold Mall in Pakistan on Monday, “were aggressively followed by two persons in a Toyota Corolla car in close proximity at various locations,” the sources said.

In another incident, they said, two officials travelling in a High Commission vehicle were aggressively followed en route to a super market.

“Pakistan has been requested to immediately investigate all these incidents and direct the relevant authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Results of the investigations may kindly be shared with the High Commission,” they added.

On Sunday, four High Commission of India officials, travelling in an official vehicle, were also followed aggressively by two unknown persons on motorbikes, while on Saturday, the second secretary at the High Commission was aggressively followed by unidentified people in a car.

“Such incidents of harassment, intimidation and threats to physical security of diplomats and officials are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and a threat to the security and safety of the personnel of the High Commission of India,” a source said.

India has told Pakistan that the safety and security of Indian High Commission, its officers, staff members and their families is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan.

While India has so far issued 13 note verbales to Pakistan, Islamabad too has accused India of harassing its diplomats and released videos on the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App