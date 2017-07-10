Latest News
  • India targets Pakistan for ‘glorifying’ Burhan Wani

India targets Pakistan for ‘glorifying’ Burhan Wani

Baglay’s comments came a day after Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ who was killed in an encounter with security forces last year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 10, 2017 3:23 am
Burhan Wani, Burhan Wani death anniversary, Burhan Wani supporters, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, indian express news  india hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s “terror support and sponsorship” need to be condemned by “one and all”. (Representational Image)
Top News

INDIA ON Sunday hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s “terror support and sponsorship” need to be condemned by “one and all”. In a strongly worded tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “First @ForeignOfficePk read fr(o)m banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all.”

Baglay’s comments came a day after Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ who was killed in an encounter with security forces last year. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also paid tribute to Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 09: Latest News