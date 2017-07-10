India targets Pakistan for ‘glorifying’ Burhan Wani

india hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s “terror support and sponsorship” need to be condemned by “one and all”. (Representational Image) india hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s “terror support and sponsorship” need to be condemned by “one and all”. (Representational Image)

INDIA ON Sunday hit out at Pakistan for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad’s “terror support and sponsorship” need to be condemned by “one and all”. In a strongly worded tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “First @ForeignOfficePk read fr(o)m banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all.”

Baglay’s comments came a day after Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ who was killed in an encounter with security forces last year. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also paid tribute to Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley.

