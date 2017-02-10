India targets China for blocking ban on Masood Azhar

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup

India on Thursday issued a demarche to China while slamming it for blocking a proposal to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN. China had blocked the proposal saying that there was no consensus over it.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup underlined that three permanent UN Security Council members — US, UK and France — had moved the proposal. “It is our understanding that this was a classic counter-terrorism proposal meant to proscribe a dreaded terrorist leader, Masood Azhar, whose organisation, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, has already been proscribed by the UN 1267 Committee. We do not view this as a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan but as an issue of global counter terrorism,’’ he said. “We hope that eventually China will also come around to accepting this view. Obviously, if there is a change in the Chinese position, there will be consensus also.’’

Swarup said that the proposal was submitted on January 19 after induction of four new members into the UN Security Council. China put a “hold” on the proposal after scuttling India’s attempt to have a UN ban imposed on Azhar throughout 2016.

India’s response came a day after China defended its decision to put a “technical hold” on the proposal, saying the “conditions” have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move. “We put out technical hold after we had several rounds of consultations with India. We hope relevant parties have enough time to consult each other to make sure that the decision made by the Committee will be based on consensus,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters in Beijing.