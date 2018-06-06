India taking lead battling terrorism, climate change: President Kovind

“We are securing our interests in every part of the world. We are also taking the lead on critical issues affecting global peace, security and progress, be it fighting terrorism, or enhancing efforts to combat climate change,” Kovind said. Express Photo by Anand Singh “We are securing our interests in every part of the world. We are also taking the lead on critical issues affecting global peace, security and progress, be it fighting terrorism, or enhancing efforts to combat climate change,” Kovind said. Express Photo by Anand Singh

India is ‘expanding its global footprint’ and taking lead on critical issues such as fighting terrorism and combating climate change, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday while addressing a group of officer-trainees of the Indian Foreign Service.

Kovind said that trainee officers were joining the service at an exciting time.

“We are securing our interests in every part of the world. We are also taking the lead on critical issues affecting global peace, security and progress, be it fighting terrorism, or enhancing efforts to combat climate change,” Kovind said.

Drawing an international connection to India’s growth and development, Kovind said that economic diplomacy has become an essential component.

“There is an international connect to every aspect of our country’s growth and development, be it clean energy, Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, or building high-speed rail networks. As such, economic diplomacy is a priority for us,” he said.

Stating that job for Indian Foreign Service officers are laid out, Kovind said, “They have to maintain robust relations with all our friends and partners to fashion a secure and prosperous environment and meet our developmental aspirations. They have to engage, contest and reconstruct global governance structures that adequately reflect and accommodate our interests.”

