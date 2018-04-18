India, Sweden to step up cyber security, defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm on Tuesday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm on Tuesday. (PTI)

India and Sweden on Tuesday decided to step up cooperation in cyber security and defence production, even as they agreed to strengthen their defence and security ties.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven in Stockholm, Modi said, “One of the main pillars of our bilateral relations is defence and security cooperation. Sweden has been a partner of India in the defence sector for a long time. I am confident that in this sector, especially in the defence production sector, there will be new opportunities for cooperation in future. In security cooperation, especially in cyber security cooperation, we have decided to strengthen our cooperation.”

The two sides decided to explore the finalisation of a bilateral agreement on exchange and mutual protection of classified information for cooperation in defence.

The joint statement said they will enhance Indo-Swedish dialogue on defence cooperation. They will also “proceed with India-Sweden defence seminars in India and Sweden in 2018-19 and explore, together with the ISBLRT, opportunities for investment in Defence Production Corridors in India”, “encourage industry partners to develop supply chains for small and medium sized enterprises with major Defence & Aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers”.

The joint statement said both PMs called for greater unity and stronger international partnership to counter terrorism, disrupt terrorist networks and financing, and prevent violent extremism. “They emphasised that the global counter terrorism legal framework should be regularly updated to address the changing threat of terrorism with strength, and underscored that any measures taken to counter terrorism comply with international law. In this regard both countries called for an early finalisation of the draft Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism,” it said.

In the joint statement, Modi said they focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey. The two sides agreed an innovation partnership and a Joint Action Plan, he said.

On his part, Lofven lauded India as a “global power” and said the two countries are a “perfect match”. There has been an intensification of cooperation in areas such as green technology and smart cities, he said.

Modi also said that Sweden has been a strong partner in India’s Make in India mission.

