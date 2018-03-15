India supports developing Chabahar port as alternate access route to Afghanistan, Central Asia: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the Chabahar port the “golden gateway” to access landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the Chabahar port the “golden gateway” to access landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian region.

India on Thursday said while it’s Iran’s prerogative to choose partner for developing infrastructure facilities at Chabahar port, it supports developing the project as a robust and alternate access route to and from Afghanistan and Central Asia. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said significant progress has been made in operationalising the Chabahar port.

Two days ago, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif had invited Pakistan to participate in the Chabahar port project, Pakistan daily Dawn had reported. Zarif, who was on a three-day visit to Pakistan, was quoted by Dawn while delivering a lecture at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad as saying, “We offered to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). We have also offered Pakistan and China to participate in Chahbahar.” READ: India, Iran agree to eliminate ‘forces that support terror’

Only last month, India and Iran had signed a lease agreement where both sides committed to “early and full operationalisation of the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it the “golden gateway” to access landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian region Rouhani said he and Modi had very good discussions on stepping up cooperation in a number of key areas, including on crucial connectivity projects such as the Chabahar port. “Today, we are witnessing the development of Chabahar port and a momentum in the construction of Chabahar railway to Zahedan with India’s investment,” the Iranian President had said.

