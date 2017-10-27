India supports connectivity but it has to be open, equitable: MEA on OBOR

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar briefs media in New Delhi. (Source: ANI) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar briefs media in New Delhi. (Source: ANI)

India on Friday said New Delhi’s position on the ‘One Belt One Road’ is well-known, adding that it wants connectivity but one that is equitable. In a statement to the media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that though India supports connectivity, it has to be open and equitable. India has objected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it is being laid through disputed territory and New Delhi boycotted a high-profile Belt and Road Forum organised by China earlier in May this year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday had told reporters that it welcomes India to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative on the basis of voluntarism. Also Read: China to India: Shed reservations and join ‘Belt and Road Initiative’

When asked for his response on Chinese President Xi Jinping ordering the country’s Army to intensify its combat readiness by focusing on how to win wars during the Congress of the Communist party, Kumar said he hoped that the direction and the policy set by the Communist Party Congress in China will further promote Sino-India relations promote stability in the region.

“Our Prime Minister had sent his best wishes to President Xi for the success of the Congress before it met and subsequently congratulated him on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party,” he was quoted as saying to PTI. “We hope that the direction and the policy set by the Congress will further promote our bilateral relations and contribute to peace and stability in the region,” Kumar added.

