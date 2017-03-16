Two Indian Sufi clerics go missing in Pakistan

Two Indian Sufi clerics reportedly went missing in Pakistan, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Indian authorities have raised the issue with the Pakistan foreign ministry, it added. The clerics went to visit their relatives in Karachi and then embarked on a pilgrimage to Lahore. Of the two Indian clerics, one went missing in Karachi and the other in Lahore.

In February, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Sufi shrine, killing at least 72 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Sufism is despised by radical Sunni terrorist groups as they consider its followers to be heretics.

More details awaited

