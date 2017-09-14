India submits Jadhav case arguments in ICJ

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

INDIA ON Wednesday submitted written arguments to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Ministry of External Affairs said. “The written pleadings to the ICJ in the Jadhav case involving egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan is in furtherance of our Application filed before Court on May 8,” the MEA said in a statement. On May 8, a team of lawyers, led by Harish Salve, filed an application before the ICJ seeking the suspension of the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a court in Pakistan.

After hearing the application, the president of the ICJ passed an order directing the stay of the death sentence. The judicial body of the United Nations had earlier fixed time limits for the filing of the initial pleadings in the case.

The court had fixed June 13 and September 13 for India to file its documents, while Pakistan was allotted December 13 to file counter-documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App