India, Sri Lanka sign MoU for cooperation in economic projects

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Renuka Puri

With joint development of Trincomalee port high on agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Wednesday “welcomed” signing of an MoU for cooperation in economic projects. Modi, who is likely to visit Sri Lanka between May 12 and 14, signed off on the broad-based umbrella agreement, which will enable India to work on a host of projects in Sri Lanka, covering all aspects of infrastructure, sources said.

An external affairs ministry statement said that the MoU outlines the agenda for bilateral economic cooperation in the foreseeable future. “Both sides expressed their commitment to ensuring that this mutually beneficial agenda is expeditiously implemented.’’ The two sides expressed hope for early conclusion of the ongoing negotiations on the economic and technology cooperation agreement.

During the meeting between Wickremesinghe and Modi, the Indian side reiterated India’s commitment to promoting prosperity in the neighbourhood. It affirmed continued support of India for realizing the vision of the Sri Lankan leadership for a stable, peaceful and prosperous Sri Lanka. The Indian interlocutors requested continued cooperation of Sri Lanka for humanitarian treatment of Indian fishermen, without resorting to force under any circumstances. Modi and Wickremesinghe discussed a range of bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest, followed by a lunch in honour of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

