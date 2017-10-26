Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise concludes

Army officials said that these drills focussed on coordination and joint battle procedures. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon) Army officials said that these drills focussed on coordination and joint battle procedures. (Source: Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The two-week long joint military exercise involving India and Sri Lanka, ‘Mitra Shakti’ concluded on Thursday. In the last few days, forces from both sides participated in operational drills focussed on possible terrorist scenarios. Army officials said that these drills stressed on coordination and joint battle procedures.

Focussing on counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations, an Infantry company from both countries participated in the exercise. Brigadier Alok Chandra from the Indian side and Brigadier Ajith Pallawela from the Sri Lankan side were the military observers for the exercise.

An Army officer told The Indian Express, “The first few days of the exercise focused on compatibility and interoperability between the two contingents. They got to know each others’ working styles and learnt about the weaponry in use. As the exercise progressed, the focus shifted to the pivotal point of this effort — the counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations. Lectures, discussions and war game exercises were held on possible terror situations in various settings.”

The officer also said, “While Sri Lanka has fought the menace of the LTTE in the past, with India’s support, we are still fighting terrorism and insurgency in various theatres. Both armies have learnt lessons, though at the cost of innumerable sacrifices. The purpose of the exercise is to share these experiences and apply them to the current global threat posed by terrorist organisations. In a joint exercise, this sharing happens at various levels, right from the leadership to the last soldier who is on the ground.”

“The exercise is crucial from another aspect as well… both India and Sri Lankan defence forces contribute a lot to the United National Peacekeeping operations in conflict-infested regions. It is important that we hone our skills for those operations as well”, said another officer from the Indian Army.

The exercise is very important for military ties between the two countries in the backdrop of the growing influence of China in the Indian Ocean region.

