India slips in hunger index, Congress slams govt

After a global study on hunger index ranked India 100th among 119 counties, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the country had slipped in the rankings because of the BJP government’s neglect of the National Food Security Act. India has been ranked below Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“India slips to 100th rank in Hunger Index because Food Security Act was neglected in last three years,” Chidambaram tweeted. Food security, he said, is the foundation of all development. “The BJP government has callously shelved Food Security Act. Why?” he asked. Food Security Act was a showpiece legislation passed by the UPA II government.

India ranks 100th on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) released Thursday. On the GHI severity scale, India is at the high end of "serious" category, owing mainly to the fact that one in every five children under age 5 is "wasted" (low weight for height).

