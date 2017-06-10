India should reclaim PoK, says Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said India should destroy all terrorits camps operating from PoK (File) Baba Ramdev said India should destroy all terrorits camps operating from PoK (File)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev today said that India should immediately reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as it was the root cause of all the problems emanating from Pakistan. “All the problems emanating from Pakistan is because of PoK and hence India should immediately reclaim PoK,” Ramdev said.

He said India should destroy all terrorits camps operating from PoK. Yoga guru was talking to reporters on the third and concluding day of a three-day yoga-cum-meditation camp organised by his Patanjali as part of Champaran Satyagrah centenary celebrations here at historic Gandhi Maidan.

Holding terrorists like Azhar Masood, Hafiz Sayeed, Dawood Ibrahim responsible for bloodshed at the Indo-Pak border, Ramdev said that these terrorists should be handed over to India, dead or alive. He, however, praised the people of Pakistan saying that they were good and peace loving people except some bad elements who believe in bloodshed.

Replying to a query on human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramdev said that Indian army personnel too had their human rights. In reply to another question, he said that Patanjali Yogpeeth would set up a unit in Bihar to process products like jaggery, honey and litchi among others this year.

Besides, Ramdev said that Patanjali would also start work on ‘cow research and promotion centre’ in Bihar in near future. Ramdev heaped praise on the Nitish government’s decision to implement prohibition in the state and said that ‘yoga education’ be included in the government and private schools in the state.

Inclusion of yoga as part of education would help better the future of students, he said while making it clear that “Yoga is not a political agenda at all.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App