Top Stories

India sends relief to Rakhine

Officials said they have given about 3,000 "family bags", which has essential items for daily use.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 6:27 am
Top News

India on Friday gave humanitarian relief to the Myanmar government for Rakhine State, where the Rohingya crisis has left many homeless.  Officials said they have given about 3,000 “family bags”, which has essential items for daily use.

They include rice, dal, sugar, cooking oil, salt, tea, bathing soap, mosquito nets, biscuits, milk powder and instant noodles. These were handed over by Indian envoy Vikram Misri to the Myanmar government on Friday. This comes after India provided humanitarian relief to Bangladesh for the Rohingya refugees.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 25: Latest News