India sends relief to Rakhine

India on Friday gave humanitarian relief to the Myanmar government for Rakhine State, where the Rohingya crisis has left many homeless. Officials said they have given about 3,000 “family bags”, which has essential items for daily use.

They include rice, dal, sugar, cooking oil, salt, tea, bathing soap, mosquito nets, biscuits, milk powder and instant noodles. These were handed over by Indian envoy Vikram Misri to the Myanmar government on Friday. This comes after India provided humanitarian relief to Bangladesh for the Rohingya refugees.

