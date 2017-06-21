India seeks recognition of Ayurveda in Singapore

A regulated Ayurveda system in Singapore will also ensure that only those with requisite qualifications will be eligible to practice. A regulated Ayurveda system in Singapore will also ensure that only those with requisite qualifications will be eligible to practice.

India today said it was in talks with Singapore for the recognition of Ayurveda as a traditional medicine in this country.

The government hopes that a memorandum of understanding can be signed to formally promote Ayurveda medicines in Singapore, said India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf.

“Ayurveda products should be given same treatment as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Singapore,” he said, noting the wide use of TCM in Singapore and a gradual increase of Ayurveda.

“We would also like Singapore to amend regulations to permit Ayurvedic physicians and therapists from India to support the use of Indian traditional drugs and herbals for medical benefits,” Ashraf said.

India has been in talks with Singapore for an inter-government cooperation for promotion of research, recognition and certification of Ayurveda as traditional medicine.

The aim is also to get Ayurveda imports regulated as it is with other medicine being imported in Singapore, and for Ayurveda to be covered by insurance, he said after opening the Second International Conference on Ayurveda here.

A regulated Ayurveda system in Singapore will also ensure that only those with requisite qualifications will be eligible to practice.

Ashraf also announced the setting up of a cell for Ayurvedic medicine promotion in the High Commission, making it the 26th such unit across the globe promoting Indian traditional medicine by its embassies and high commissions.

The conference was held as part of the International Yoga Day and was attended by some 300 delegates including non-Indians showing keen interests in developing the Ayurveda related businesses.

The initiatives to promote Ayurveda was welcomed by Ayurvedic Professionals Association of Singapore secretary Dr J J Vijeyapal.

“It is most welcome move, and will help us promote Ayurvedic medicine in Singapore,” Vijeyapal said.

Earlier, the High Commissioner launched a yoga session at the mentally challenged centre Sunlove Home which was attended by some 100 enthusiasts, staff and residents.

The Indian High Commission has organised and coordinated some 85 sessions at 70 centres across Singapore with over 8,000 participants during the week of 17-25 June, said Ruchica Patni, a senior trainer from Vyasa Yoga Singapore.

Ashraf ascribed the success of International Day of Yoga to the people of Singapore.

“Ultimately, it is not a government initiative; it is a peoples movement. This is why it will grow and endure,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App