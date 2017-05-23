India seeks consular access to Mumbai man arrested in Pakistan

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed’s arrest came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Indian national and former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Sheikh Nabi Ahmed’s arrest came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Indian national and former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India has sought consular access from Pakistan for Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, an Indian national who was reportedly detained in Islamabad for not possessing travel and visa documents, news agency PTI reported. Ahmed, who belongs to Jogeshwari in Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents.

While walking along the Nazimuddin Road in Islamabad’s Sector F-8, Ahmed was reportedly stopped at a check post by police who demanded to check his visa documents after he told them he was an Indian.

According to reports, Ahmed failed to produce any document and was taken into police custody. A case was also registered under the Foreigners Act 1946 against Ahmed and he was subsequently transferred to jail for judicial remand. He was booked for illegal entry and stay in the country.

According to PTI, official sources have said that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has sought “consular access and other details” from the Pakistani government with regards to the arrest of the Indian national. Earlier, the Indian High Commission had said that initially they had not received any information about the arrest.

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed’s arrest came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Indian national and former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on charges of “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities”.

