India seeks consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for 15th time: MEA

India has asked Pakistan for details of the trial proceedings against former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav as well as the appeal process in the case, the government said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that India has asked for consular access to Jadhav for the 15th time.

Pakistan is yet to heed to India’s request for consular access to Jadhav, who has been given death penalty by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

India awaits a formal response from Pakistan on two of its demands — consular access and details of the trial proceedings against Jadhav, said Baglay. “We don’t know anything about Jadhav’s location or condition in Pakistan,” he said, adding it is a matter of concern for India.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Army had ruled out access to him.

