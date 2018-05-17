India says deeply concerned over tensions at Gaza border

Expressing deep sadness at the loss of lives, New Delhi urged all sides to avoid escalation of the situation. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Expressing deep sadness at the loss of lives, New Delhi urged all sides to avoid escalation of the situation. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

India on Wednesday said that it is “deeply concerned” at the tensions at the border between Gaza strip and Israel, where more than 50 Palestinian nationals lost their lives and thousands injured on May 14.

Expressing deep sadness at the loss of lives, New Delhi urged all sides to avoid escalation of the situation. This is the first Indian response on the situation, however, it falls short of describing how these Palestinian nationals “lost their lives”.

“India is deeply concerned with continuing tensions on the border between Gaza strip and Israel where more than 50 Palestinian nationals lost their lives and thousands injured on 14th of May. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives. We urge all sides to avoid escalation of the situation so as to create a conducive atmosphere to resume the peace process,” the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

