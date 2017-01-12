India sanctions $100 million for Kenya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

India on Wednesday announced $ 100 million Line of Credit for Kenya’s agricultural mechanisation. The announcement followed talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during which they agreed to deepen economic cooperation and expand trade.

Modi said that the Line of Credit would open a new dimension of engagement. “Long-term arrangement with Kenya for production and import of pulses is being explored and discussed. We would also be happy to share best practices in organic farming with Kenyan farmers,” said Modi at a joint press conference with Kenyatta.

Modi emphasised that broad-based and wide-ranging cooperation in agriculture and food security was a shared priority. He added that the two sides were collaborating to raise agricultural productivity in Kenya.

Modi identified challenges in the maritime domain as a shared concern and added that the two sides will explore opportunities in blue economy. “We are focused on quick operationalisation of our defence cooperation. Some of the specific areas of priority would be hydrography, communication networks, anti-piracy, capacity building, exchanges and defence medical cooperation,’’ said Modi. “We are also partnering to strengthen our security cooperation and capacities. In this context, we have directed the Joint Working Group to meet early. It would focus on cyber security, counter terrorism, combating drugs, narcotics, human trafficking and money laundering.’’

Modi said that the two sides will encourage industry and businesses in both countries to take lead in exploiting opportunities in healthcare, tourism, information technology, agriculture, blue economy and energy. “The Joint Business Council meeting tomorrow will work to build commercial engagement through specific projects in these areas. To boost trade, we are also cooperating on trade facilitation measures, including standardisation and related areas.’’