Russian companies find India a good investment destination: PM Modi at CEOs forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging bilateral talks and discussed international issues of mutual interest with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during the Indo-Russia summit in Russia’s St Petersburg. The meeting started with PM Modi expressing happiness for being able to visit the Russian President’s hometown as Prime Minister, with Putin saying India will become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in a week. Meanwhile, shortly after the bilateral talks between the two world leaders, Modi and Putin addressed a joint CEOs forum, where the Prime Minister appreciated Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with India. “Russia has been by our side from time to time, even the business community helps bring both countries closer,” he said.

PM Modi sought to give credit to Russian companies for showing interest in doing business with India. “Russian companies find India a good investment destination: In changing world, trade and commerce have huge role to play,” he said. While agreeing to India’s standpoint on increasing business opportunities between the two countries, Putin also pledged to increase investments into India.

This is for the first time Indo-Russia summit was happening outside Moscow in St Petersburg. During this summit, India and Russia are expected to sign 12 agreements in sectors such as science and technology, railways, cultural exchanges and other business areas.

