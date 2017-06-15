India, Russia reject Pakistan claim of mediation offer by Vladimir Putin

A senior diplomat in the Russian Embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports adding that it was Pakistan’s “wishful thinking”. A senior diplomat in the Russian Embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports adding that it was Pakistan’s “wishful thinking”.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rejected Pakistan’s claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed his intention to mediate between India and Pakistan. “No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

“Russia is well aware of India’s position to address all issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence,” he added. A senior diplomat in the Russian Embassy in New Delhi also rejected the reports adding it was Pakistan’s “wishful thinking.”

“We do not have any information about such an offer made by our president. Russia is clear in its position that Indo-Pak issues need to be resolved, bilaterally, and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that. It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan,” the diplomat told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Quoting Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria, Pakistani media had reported that Putin wanted to mediate between the two SAARC countries. “We welcome United Nations Security Council Permanent Member Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda,” Zakaria had reportedly said when asked about the offer made by Putin during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier this month during the SCO Summit.

