India, Russia ink deal to grant visa-free entry to airline pilots, crew

India and Russia have signed an agreement for granting visa-free entry to pilots and crew members of chartered and scheduled flights between the two countries. The development comes ahead of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s long-pending visit to Moscow.

According to officials, this will mean that pilots and cabin crew members of airlines operating between the two countries will not require business visas. Instead, they can be issued temporary landing permits (TLPs).

Earlier, the Indian mission used to issue visas for pilots/crew members for airlines operating between Russia and India. The visas were issued within three days of submission of the visa application.

The landing permit for sailors and crew members was curtailed in 2010 following reports of overstay and misuse of the facility — several foreigners from Russia and other erstwhile Soviet nations, availing TLP, were found to have settled in Goa later, officials claimed.

A senior government official said, “We have also allowed TLP for cargo flights after Moscow said they are providing such facilities to our seamen and crew members. It is on a reciprocal basis.”

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) directives, Indian missions abroad can grant business visas for appropriate duration to crew of non-scheduled airlines and chartered flights, except in the case of nationals of Afghanistan, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Sri Lanka, and foreign nationals of Pakistan origin.

MHA instructions for grant of TLP also state that permits to cabin crew and pilots of scheduled and unscheduled flights, as approved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, may not be charged a fee for the grant of landing permits up to a period of seven days. However, if their stay exceeds beyond seven days, a fee of $40 is charged, officials said.

