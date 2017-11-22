India-Russia face threat of fundamentalism, terrorism: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

India and Russia are facing the threat of fundamentalism and terrorism in various forms and both the countries will fight together to eliminate the menace, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today. At a meeting with Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Rishatovich Kudashev, Rijiju also informed about the multi-pronged approach of the government in handling the internal security situation in the country.

India and Russia are facing the threat of fundamentalism and terrorism in various forms and both the countries stand together in the global fight to address the menace of terrorism, he told the Russian envoy. Rijiju said concerted efforts by cooperation of global community were important to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The Union minister of state for home said the efforts of the government in strengthening the internal security and discouraging the centrifugal forces have been given a boost by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision by checking fake currency and flow of money among the anti-social elements. He said the NDA government has demonstrated strong resilience in the last three years in containing insurgency, an official statement said.

Rijiju said despite being home to the second largest population of Muslims, the effect of Middle-East terror group ISIS is minimal in India due to the wisdom of the community leaders and the parents. However, the government is also carrying out de-radicalisation and counter-radicalisation programme.

While reiterating that the relations reflect the aspirations of two growing economies, the Russian ambassador impressed upon the need to build on strong people-to-people contacts. Kudashev said bilateral cooperation is on the rise with enhanced level of cooperation in multi-lateral fora like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

He envisaged more opportunities for cooperation in future between the two countries. Rijiju emphasised on the time-tested, friendly and strong relations between India and Russia and assured to extend all possible cooperation in further strengthening the ties so that the strong bilateral relations can be leveraged to build partnership and collaboration in multifaceted dimensions.

