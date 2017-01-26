Republic Day parade live updates: PM Modi, President Mukherjee greet nation

Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today. The parade at Rajpath today will showcase the country’s military might and achievements in a range of areas. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president, will be the chief guest at the parade this year as he joins prime minister Narendra Modi and president Pranab Mukherjee for the occasion.

The highlight of this year’s parade include a 149-member military contingent of UAE marching on the Rajpath and a contingent of the elite National Security Guard, also known as the Black Cats, participating in the parade for the first time.

A tight security blanket has been thrown around the national capital as the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel keep a tight vigil on the parade. There are intelligence inputs that terror groups might use animals as suicide bombers. The advisory has been issued by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and has asked personnel to keep a track of stolen pets. The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces guarding every nook and corner of the city.

