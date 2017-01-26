Latest News
Republic Day parade live updates: PM Modi, President Mukherjee greet nation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE's founding president, is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 26, 2017 7:55 am
republic day india, republic day parade, republic day parade live, republic day parade live streaming, parade live streaming, narendra modi, pranab mukherjee, R day parade, abu dhabi crown prince Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today. The parade at Rajpath today will showcase the country’s military might and achievements in a range of areas. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president, will be the chief guest at the parade this year as he joins prime minister Narendra Modi and president Pranab Mukherjee for the occasion.

The highlight of this year’s parade include a 149-member military contingent of UAE marching on the Rajpath and a contingent of the elite National Security Guard, also known as the Black Cats, participating in the parade for the first time.

A tight security blanket has been thrown around the national capital as the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel keep a tight vigil on the parade. There are intelligence inputs that terror groups might use animals as suicide bombers. The advisory has been issued by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and has asked personnel to keep a track of stolen pets. The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces guarding every nook and corner of the city.

Vishnu Varma January 26, 20178:04 am

Happy Republic Day, folks. Welcome everyone to the live blog where we extensively talk about the parade this year at the Rajpath. As many of you know, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest this year, the first time a leader from that country has graced the parade ceremonies.

The ceremony will begin at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate where prime minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to the martyrs of the country’s armed forces. After the unfurling of the national flag, the national anthem will be played followed by a 21-gun salute. President Pranab Mukherjee will take the salute then and the parade will commence.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has set up 27 high definition state-of-the-art cameras to capture the entire event. The telecast is expected to begin closer to 9 am.

