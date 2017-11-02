India repatriates 14 Pak nationals; Pakistan issues visas to over 2,600 Sikhs

All the prisoners crossed over to Pakistan through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border on the basis of emergency travel certificates issued by the Pakistan High Commission, officials said. All the prisoners crossed over to Pakistan through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border on the basis of emergency travel certificates issued by the Pakistan High Commission, officials said.

India on Thursday repatriated to Pakistan nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners along with a child, the external affairs ministry said. On its part, Pakistan issued visas to over 2,600 Sikh pilgrims to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from Thursday till November 11, a Pakistan High Commission release said here.

Asserting that it attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the release of 370 Indian prisoners, including 363 fishermen, has been secured in 2017, so far.

“Nine fishermen and four civilian prisoners from Pakistan and a child were repatriated today via the Attari/Wagah border,” an MEA statement said, adding that two Pakistani civilian prisoners were also released on September 28, 2017.

Maintaining that visa to Sikh pilgrims were issued in line with Pakistan’s efforts to promote religious tourism and people-to-people interactions, the Pakistan High Commission said the government was committed to protecting sacred religious places and providing all possible facilities for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

It also said that visas issued by the high commission in New Delhi were in addition to the visas issued to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries.

