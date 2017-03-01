India releases 39 Pakistani prisoners including 18 fishermen

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

India today released 39 Pakistani prisoners, comprising 21 civil prisoners and 18 fishermen, after Pakistan confirmed their nationality.

Announcing their release, the External Affairs Ministry said they are being repatriated to Pakistan via Attari/Wagah check post. “The Government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all eligible Pakistani civil prisoners and fishermen,” it said.

Today’s release of Pakistani prisoners comes in response to Pakistan freeing 217 Indian fishermen as part of a “goodwill gesture” in December last.

Prisoners are only released after they meet three conditions — completion of sentence, no pending case and confirmation of nationality, officials said in New Delhi.