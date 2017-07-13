Kashmir dispute: India rejects China offer, says ready for dialogue with Pakistan

The remarks from China come at a time wen both the neighbouring countries and their armies are locked in a stand-off in Doklam area in Sikkim. The remarks from China come at a time wen both the neighbouring countries and their armies are locked in a stand-off in Doklam area in Sikkim.

Dismissing China’s offer of playing a ‘constructive role’ in resolving the Kashmir crisis, India on Thursday said it was open for talks with Pakistan on the issue.

“Our stand is absolutely clear. You are aware that the heart of the matter is cross-border terrorism emanating from a particular country that threatens peace and stability in the country, region, and the world. We are ready to have a dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir under a bilateral framework,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at his weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Expressing concern over the mounting tension between India and Pakistan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Wednesday had said “the conflict occurred near the Line of Control of Kashmir. This will not only harm the peace and stability of the two countries but also the peace and tranquillity of the region.”

The remarks from China came at a time when both the neighbouring countries and their armies are locked in a stand-off in Doklam area in Sikkim. Gopal Bagely, however, said that the two countries are using diplomatic channels to ease the tension. He also reiterated that both PM Modi and President Xi Jinping shared a conversation over a range of issues when they met at the G20 Summit, a claim that has been rejected by Chinese

Meanwhile, the Centre is under fire from the opposition for the way it handled the Sikkim border issue and the Kashmir situation. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj will brief the opposition about India’s stance on both the issues at a meeting on Friday. The government hopes to build support among the Opposition ahead of the Parliament monsoon session beginning Monday.

