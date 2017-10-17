India ready to tackle Chinese military threat: Defence expert

From his discussions with serving as well as recently retired military and civil personnel, he shared his observation that, “India is ready to tackle China’s military threat”. File photo From his discussions with serving as well as recently retired military and civil personnel, he shared his observation that, “India is ready to tackle China’s military threat”. File photo

An Indian defence expert has said that India is ready to tackle China’s military threat and Pakistan will continue to use nuclear threat as a deterrent, but will cause more damage with sponsoring on-going acts of terrorism. In a key-note address on “India’s Security”, Virendra Gupta, Former Director General of the Institute of Defence and Security Analysis (IDSA), observed that Pakistan’s internal dynamics will continue to compel the its military and politicians to portray the India bogey.

“Pakistan will continue to use nuclear threat, as a deterrent but will cause more damage with sponsoring on-going acts of terrorism,” he said in his key note address at the event organised by Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a think tank for policy analysis, awareness and advocacy for India and Indian diaspora related issues in Silicon Valley over the weekend. Despite of repeated attempts to establish a peace, India should prepare itself to tackle the state sponsored terrorism, Gupta said as he sought a multi fold increase in investments in intelligence to counter the terrorism by India.

Referring to the recent Doklam standoff, Gupta emphasised that today’s India is far different than 1962’s, both militarily and politically, especially with new government under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, FIIDS said in a media release issued yesterday. From his discussions with serving as well as recently retired military and civil personnel, he shared his observation that, “India is ready to tackle China’s military threat”. However, he noted that 1962 had a great impact on India’s population and media was projecting unwarranted defeatist views during the Doklam conflict.

