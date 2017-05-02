India ready to give appropriate response to Pakistan for mutilation of Indian soldiers: 10 things you need to know

Photo for representation. (Reuters) Photo for representation. (Reuters)

The mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control on Monday has further strained the ties between the two countries. India has said it will give a fitting response to Pakistan after its ‘unsoldierly act’ against Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of the 22 Sikh Infantry and Border Security Force jawan Prem Sagar of the 200th Battalion on Monday.

Here are 10 things you want to know about the attack and what followed:

1. The two Indian soldiers were ambushed by Pakistan’s Border Action Team on Monday who had sneaked at least 200 metres into Indian territory across the LoC under the cover of heavy artillery fire. Shelling and artillery fire is generally used by Pakistani forces to assist infiltration of soldiers, terrorists into India.

2. The Indian soldiers were part of a patrolling operation when Pakistani army violated ceasefire. Pakistani attackers ambushed the soldiers. They killed them and mutilated their bodies.

3. The Northern Command of the Indian Army said in a release: “Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the release said.

4. Director General of Military Operations Lt General AK Bhatt had a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart where he conveyed India’s concerns to the Pakistani military. India’s DGMO said: “Such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response”.

5. Both DGMOs had their conversation over a hotline. India has also conveyed India’s worries about some Pakistan’s BAT training camps that are located in the vicinity of the LoC.

6. The BSF has said that the Pakistani team had attacked four Indian posts prior to the ambush on the two soldier. The force added that it was a well-planned operation by the Pakistani army.

7. Afterward, Indian military launched retaliatory fire on Pakistani army positions.

8. Subsequently, when the Indian government showed their anger and willingness to give a strong response to the Pakistani army, a denial was issued by Pakistan. The statement said: “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier, even Indian.”

9. The body of Paramjit Singh was flown by helicopter to his native place in Punjab’s Tarn Taran where a massive crowd assembled for the funeral. Similarly, Prem Sagar’s family has called for avenging his killing.

10. Reactions from the government and other political leaders were strong against the attack. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said the armed forces will give a befitting reply to their neighbour at an appropriate time. “This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don’t even take place during war, let alone during peacetime.” Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “It has been a disaster marked by political opportunism”. “The situation is serious and we cannot overlook it and the prime minister should focus on governance and stop propaganda and claims,” he said.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said. “Security of our borders & people is the govt’s responsibility. We must ensure that we don’t give opportunities to our enemies to attack us.”

