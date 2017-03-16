India raises PoK to counter Pakistan

India on Wednesday told Pakistan to rein in “compulsive hostility” from its side and fulfill its obligation to vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that has become a global terror export “hub”. New Delhi fielded Nabanita Chakrabarti, a 2008-batch IFS officer to make India’s statement at the UN Human Rights Commission. Last year, another young diplomat, Eenam Gambhir, had presented India’s point of view, slamming Pakistan at the UN. Exercising its right to reply during a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, the Indian representative said Pakistan must rein in its “compulsive hostility” towards India.

“We ask Pakistan to stop inciting and supporting violence and terrorism in any part of India and refrain from meddling in our internal affairs in any manner,” Chakrabarti said. The Indian statement called Pakistan the “world’s terrorism factory” and said the country had alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of Hindus, Christians, Shias, Ahmadiyas and other minorities. “In this council, Pakistan has referred to the situation of minorities in India. Minorities in India have been Prime Ministers, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, senior cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, cricket team captains, Bollywood superstars. Can the minorities of Pakistan claim even a shadow of this?” the Indian side said.

Chakrabarti said the Pakistani delegation had chosen to misuse the Council to make fallacious references about internal matters of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian representative said a part of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir remained under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan. “We also demand that Pakistan must fulfill its obligation to vacate illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” she said. “It is unfortunate that in recent times the people of PoK have become victims of sectarian conflict, terrorism and extreme economic hardship because of Pakistan’s occupation and discriminatory policies,” the Indian statement said.

“The Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir is part of a pluralistic and secular demo-cracy, where an independent judiciary, an active media and a vibrant civil society guarantee freedoms. In contrast, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is administered by a ‘deep state’ and has become a hub for the global export of terror,” the diplomat said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now