India presents national review report on Sustainable Development Goals implementation in United Nations

India has presented its national review report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the UN, underscoring that as the fastest growing major economy it is “uniquely placed” to deliver on its commitments. India’s ‘Voluntary National Review Report on Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals’ was presented by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Wednesday at the United Nations high-level political forum on sustainable development in 2017. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, an ancient Indian phrase meaning ‘the world is one family’, pithily captures the spirit of India’s approach to all aspects of life including economic development. “The Sustainable Development Goals are, thus, part and parcel of the country’s longstanding tradition and heritage,” Panagariya said in the report’s opening statement.

The report details various measures and programmes being implemented across India towards achieving the core objectives of the 17 ambitious global goals, including poverty eradication, economic growth, ending hunger and achieving food security, gender equality, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and climate action.

The programmes highlighted in the report are the ‘Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act’, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, ‘Sagarmala’, ‘Clean India’ campaign and the Aadhaar Act.

“As the fastest growing major economy of the world, today, India is uniquely placed to deliver on its commitments to inclusive and sustainable development. Externally, the country has played a key role in shaping the SDGs and ensuring the balance among its three pillars – economic, social and environmental. Internally, it has launched many programmes to make progress towards these goals,” the report said.

It said that India has played an important role in shaping the SDGs and this has meant that the country’s national development goals are mirrored in the SDGs.

“As such, India has been effectively committed to achieving the SDGs even before they were fully crystallised,” the report said.

India said it will continue to pursue the implementation of the SDG agenda through close collaboration between the national and sub-national governments as well as active participation of all other relevant stakeholders.

Bi-annual reviews will be conducted with the state governments for identifying good practices as well as challenges and undertaking the appropriate course corrections.

“Apart from integrating the SDGs into its on-going national and sub-national policies and programmes, India will continue to focus on nurturing partnerships at the regional and global levels,” the country’s review report said.

“It will work towards ensuring a greater flow of finances and technology from developed countries – in alignment with their explicit commitment in the context of the 2030 Agenda -to developing and least developed nations,” it said.

“India believes that with combined and sustained efforts at the national and global levels, it will indeed be possible to eradicate poverty and ensure a prosperous world for all,” the report added.

