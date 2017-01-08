India, Portugal condemn terror

Narendra Modi with Antonio Costa. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Narendra Modi with Antonio Costa. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

India and Portugal on Saturday called upon the global community to avoid double standards in addressing terror and to strengthen cooperation in combating international terrorism with zero tolerance towards it.

“They underlined that states should not support any terror entity including ‘non-state actors’ on any grounds and that violent extremism fueled by misuse of internet and the social media needs to be countered. Similarly, networks of terrorist financing and terrorist infrastructure should be dismantled,” said a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart, Antonio Costa.

The leaders expressed concern over growing threat of terror to international peace and security. They condemned terrorism in all their forms and manifestations. “They called for eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing,’’ the statement said. “Considering the urgent need to establish a comprehensive international legal framework to address the growing global menace of terrorism, they called for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the United Nations.’’

The two sides recognised importance of the UN’s central role in combating terrorism. They exhorted the international community to effectively implement the measures to declare Pathankot attack mastermind Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Modi said they agreed to deepen partnership in the field of security and defence.

Costa, who is of Indian-origin, said his visit has a strong emotional side. “I hope my visit will lay foundation for a robust and forward looking 21st century partnership between India and Portugal,” said Costa, who gifted a football jersey signed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to Modi.