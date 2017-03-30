India Police Foundation gathers ideas on fighting crimes against women

“The expectations from the police are legitimate but these expectations are not likely to be fulfilled unless police reforms are carried out.” “The expectations from the police are legitimate but these expectations are not likely to be fulfilled unless police reforms are carried out.”

Is an “air of sex” that is all around given the amount of pornography that is easily available responsible for growing crimes against women and children? Can ‘She Teams’ created by the Hyderabad police to counter sexual harassment on the streets be compared to the Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh? Will a HOW Brigade that works for the Honor of Women help? Do panic buttons and CCTV cameras counter crimes against women or do they help companies pry out data about the lives of people? How can an ecosystem be created where women can fearlessly go to a police station on their own at night?

The first of a series of nationwide consultations initiated by the India Police Foundation to gather ideas and thoughts on the role of the police force in improving the safety and security of women and children in India, held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, witnessed a passionate debate on various issues among policemen, lawyers, NGOs and others trying to draw up an action plan.

Sparks flew over a comment made by retired IPS officer and champion of police reforms Prakash Singh that an “air of sex is all around” due to the proliferation of pornography in society. Reacting to the comment the former chief justice of India M N Venkatachaliah said pornography has been a part of life and literature in India and that the need of the hour is a professional police force. He also proposed creation of a HOW Brigade of men who stand up for the Honor of Women.

“This is a psychological war. Mr Prakash Singh was lamenting there is so much of pornography all around in the air. As a student of Indian literature I can tell you nothing can match pornography in the classical literature of India. The problem is how do we get over baser instincts and rise up to be human beings. We need a power above the wolves and no other thing will work,” he said. “The problem today is the professionalization of the police. You must have a Honor of Women Brigade or HOW brigade and cars must carry stickers saying they are the HOW brigade,” Justice Venkatachaliah said.

The former chief justice warned against the cynicism seeping into society regarding crimes against women. “The most troublesome thing is the air of cynicism. If it attains a critical mass and if 30 per cent of society loses faith in the justice of the society a negative social mass is unleashed. Cynicism is a power of destruction not construction. This cynicism pervades now,” he said.

Professor and co-ordinator for the Centre for Child and the Law at the National Law School of India University, V S Elizabeth argued that it is not a question of “sex being all around” but the nature of society and its patriarchal construct itself that lies at the root of problem.

“Within the police force it is about the training. Are they looking at being in the service of people, about taking women and children seriously. Not as people who need protection but as individuals and persons in their own right, citizens in this country,” Professor Elizabeth said.

“The expectations from the police are legitimate but these expectations are not likely to be fulfilled unless police reforms are carried out and the police are insulated against extraneous pressures. What we have today is the rulers police – to carry out the rulers orders. It should be transformed into a people’s police adhering to the laws of the land. Unless that transformation comes all this talk will not lead us to the kind of police that we want,” the retired IPS officer Prakash Singh said.

The director general of police in Karnataka R K Datta said there has been little change in the country regarding crimes against women despite the legal changes and uproar in the Nirbhaya case.

“Every where we are coming across all kinds of violence against women. Despite the Nirbhaya incident which shook the country and thereafter the criminal amendment which happened in 2013 we don’t see any change. I am told that the funds marked which was marked as Nirbhaya Fund to fight violence against women remain largely unspent,” the Karnataka police chief said.

Datta said he was issuing directions in Karnataka for the police to find the exploiters of women and children in cases of human trafficking instead of traumatising the victims as often seen.

“Somehow police officers have not taken to unearthing the network which exploits women and it is the rare case where you will find that this kind of investigation has taken place. I am issuing detailed guidelines in this regard to ensure that cases under the Anti Human Trafficking Act are made more effective, to ensure that the network is unearthed and the premises where these things take place are closed forever,” he said.

Justice Venkatachaliah said civil society needs to work together with the police to break the chains of cynicism surrounding the criminal justice system at present. He said society had reached a stage when it could be considered doomed. Quoting the writer Ayn Rand he said – “When you see that in order to produce you need to obtain permission from men who have produced nothing. When you see money is flowing to them who deal not in goods but in favors. When you see that many men get riches by graft and by pull than by work and your laws do not protect you from them but protect them against you. You see corruption being rewarded and honesty becomes a a self sacrifice you may know that your society is doomed”.

