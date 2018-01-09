India not exploiting any country’s resources, eyeing anyone’s territory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of first PIO-Parliamentary Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of first PIO-Parliamentary Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said India has no intention of exploiting any country’s resources and is not eyeing anyone’s territory, and its focus will be on capacity building and resource development. He was addressing the inaugural edition of PIO Parliamentarians Conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi.

“We neither have the intention of exploiting anyone’s resources nor are we eyeing anyone’s territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development,” the prime minister said. PM Modi’s comments come in the wake of increasing border tensions in certain sectors of India’s border with China.

“India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We have not weighed our policy towards any country on profit or loss basis, but have viewed it from the prism of human values.” India’s model of development aid, PM Modi said, is not based on give-and-take, but depends on the needs and priorities of countries.

“At a time when the world is divided by ideologies, India believes in the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he said. He went on to say that the 21st century belongs to Asia and India has an important role to play in it. Persons of Indian origin can take pride in the country’s increasing strength worldwide, he told the gathering.

PM Modi also called on Indian origin lawmakers from across the world to be partners in India’s development and act as catalysts in the country’s economic growth. He said a record $16 billion foreign investment came into the country in the last three years through the FDI route.

All this has happened due to far-reaching policy changes ushered in by his government, with “reform and transform” being its guiding principle, the prime minister said. “India is changing, India is transforming. India has moved far ahead and Indian hopes are at the top and you will see the result of change in every sphere. A record USD 16 billion dollar FDI came into the country last year,” he said.

With PTI inputs

