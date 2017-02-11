India plans to host counter-radicalisation conference with ASEAN

India plans to host a conference with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to share experiences and ideas on prevention of radicalisation. The event is likely to be held in October. Sources said countries want to learn from each other’s best practices on promoting deradicalisation amid the onslaught of the IS and other extremist ideologies. “This has been an idea since last year… and we are working on the issue with partner-countries.’’

The plan is to share India’s experience and benefit from that of ASEAN countries, especially Malaysia. More countries could be invited as observers depending on the interest. The UAE is one such country — it has expertise in deradicalisation that was one of the key areas of discussions during the recent bilateral interactions.

Officials said that countries in the region from ASEAN to Gulf have agreed to coordinate efforts to counter radicalisation and misuse of religion by groups and countries for inciting hatred and terrorism to deal with growing IS threat. Malaysia and Indonesia are among the countries working on this aspect, and India wants to gain from their expertise, officials said.

“There is a need to facilitate regular exchange of religious scholars and intellectuals, and to organise conferences and seminars to promote values of peace, tolerance, inclusiveness and welfare that are inherent in all religions,” an official said.