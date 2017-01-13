Army recovers 2 bodies of slain terrorists from LoC in Poonch

Army on Thursday recovered bodies of the two terrorists, who were killed by troops while foiling an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The troops present along the LoC had detected movement of two terrorists along the Betar Nala on the LoC in the wee hours of Tuesday and engaged them with heavy automatic fire, a Defence Spokesman said.

While one terrorist was eliminated by the Tuesday afternoon the second was eliminated yesterday. Along with their bodies, troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles, 14 magazines, 392 rounds, 23 grenades and propaganda material, the spokesman said. Pakistan continues to aid and abet terrorism in its continued proxy war on India, the Defence Spokesman said. “Such unusually large quantity of arms and ammunition was carried by the terrorists with intent to perpetrate large scale violence in the hinterland on innocent citizens of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.