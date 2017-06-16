India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC

India and Pakistan traded mortar shells, heavy automatic and small arms fire in Nowshera sector on Thursday. The exchange of fire was a result of continuous and unprovoked targeting of forward Indian positions and civilian areas by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts for the past few days.

Pointing out that Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing almost everyday, sources said the latest incident of ceasefire violation took place in Laam area. The Pakistani troops have been using mortars, heavy automatics, recoilless guns, and small weapons.

The Indian army is retaliating “strongly and effectively’’ to the firing and shelling from across the border, said Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App