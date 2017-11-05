#CoalBuryingGoa
  • India, Pakistan should take steps to restore peace along LoC: Farooq Abdullah

India, Pakistan should take steps to restore peace along LoC: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said people on the either side of the LoC bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities and appealed to the two nuclear-powered countries to follow the tenets of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:November 5, 2017 12:37 am
India, Pakistan, LoC, National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, Line of Control, Abdullah, who was re-elected as party president recently, is on four-day tour to border areas of north Kashmir. (Source: File photo)
Top News

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called on India and Pakistan to take effective and urgent measures to restore peace along the Line of Control (LoC). He said people on the either side of the LoC bear the brunt of cross-border hostilities and appealed to the two nuclear-powered countries to follow the tenets of the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.

Abdullah, who was re-elected as party president recently, is on four-day tour to border areas of north Kashmir. His first public outreach programme started from Karnah near the LoC in Kupwara district. He impressed upon India and Pakistan to ensure hassle free movement of people on both sides of the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 04: Latest News