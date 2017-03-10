India, Pakistan conflict could lead to nuclear exchange: US General

The invitation was sent a few days after Pakistan sent back Chandu Babulal Chavan, an Indian soldier who had crossed the Line of Control last year. The invitation was sent a few days after Pakistan sent back Chandu Babulal Chavan, an Indian soldier who had crossed the Line of Control last year.

A conventional Indo-Pakistan conflict could escalate into a nuclear exchange as attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists and potential reactions by India increase the likelihood for “miscalculation”, a top US general has warned. Testifying before the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command or CENTCOM, said there is a continued tension between Pakistan and India. “India remains concerned about the lack of action against India-focused militants based in Pakistan and even responded militarily to terrorist attacks in India-held territory earlier this year,” Votel told American Senators yesterday.

“We assess that these types of attacks, and the potential reactions, increase the likelihood for miscalculation by both the countries,” he said. “Furthermore, India’s public policy to ‘diplomatically isolate’ Pakistan hinders any prospects for improved relations. This is especially troubling as a significant conventional conflict between Pakistan and India could escalate into a nuclear exchange, given that both are nuclear powers,” Votel said.

The US general said Pakistan’s increased focus on its eastern border detracts from its efforts to secure the western border with Afghanistan from incursion by Taliban and al-Qaeda fighters. Security along the western border will nevertheless remain a priority for Islamabad, as the Pakistani military seeks to expand border control and improve paramilitary security, he said.

Votel told members that seven of the US-designated 20 terrorist organisations have “home” in Pakistan. “So as long as these groups maintain safe haven inside of Pakistan they will threaten long-term stability in Afghanistan,” he said. “Of particular concern is the Haqqani network which poses the greatest threat to coalition forces operating in Afghanistan,” he said adding that to date, the Pakistan military and security services have not taken lasting actions against the network.

“We have consistently called upon the Pakistanis to take the necessary actions to deny terrorists safe haven and improve security in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region,” he said. “We have seen some promising coordination between the Pakistan and Afghanistan militaries aimed at addressing instability in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region,” he said.