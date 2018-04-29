India, Pakistan should learn from Korean reconciliation, solve differences: Pak media

Bilateral relations between the two countries hit a low point following continuous terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India’s surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Bilateral relations between the two countries hit a low point following continuous terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India’s surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India and Pakistan should take a cue from the recent thaw in the relations between North and South Korea and must “make the quest for normalisation and peace” in the region, an editorial of a leading Pakistan newspaper said on Sunday.

While referring to the recent patch-up and improvement in bilateral ties between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the editorial in Dawn said that it was now time for the “leaderships of India and Pakistan to once again tread the path of peace and friendship”.

“Inevitably, a comparison between the renewed engagement between the two Koreas and the freeze in ties in the South Asian subcontinent will be made. The tensions and disputes between Pakistan and India are fundamentally different to the issues between the Koreas,” the editorial said.

“Pakistan and India have forged very different and irreversible histories, whereas the Koreas seek unification. Yet, a shared history and the common dreams and aspirations of a people with enduring cultural and other similarities across India and Pakistan make the quest for normalisation and peace in this region the noblest of goals,” it added.

The editorial piece also said that the meeting between the two Korean leaders reminded one of then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s historic visit to Lahore in 1999 for the inaugural run of the Delhi-Lahore bus service. “It is time for the leaderships of India and Pakistan to once again tread the path of peace and friendship,” the piece said.

Bilateral relations between the two countries hit a low point following continuous terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India’s surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The ties further deteriorated after Pakistan awarded death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in April last year.

