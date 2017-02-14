Pak summons Indian Deputy HC over LoC ceasefire violation 

Pak summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged “unprovoked” ceasefire violation by Indian troops on the Line of Control (File Photo) Pak summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged “unprovoked” ceasefire violation by Indian troops on the Line of Control (File Photo)

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged “unprovoked” ceasefire violation by Indian troops on the Line of Control that killed three Pakistani soldiers. Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria claimed India resorted to firing on Monday in Thub area (Bhimber Sector), killing three soldiers.

“The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh, today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces,” Zakaria said. He said that the deliberate targeting of civilians and soldiers is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC, he said. Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office for the second time in last seven days.

Last week, Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 199th Corps Commanders conference, where he termed “continued ceasefire violations” from the Indian side a “potential threat” to regional stability. “The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The commissioner was earlier summoned to the Foreign Office where the Director General condemned alleged “unprovoked” firing by Indian troops on the LoC.